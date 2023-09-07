NC State has been making it an art form in finding walk-on punters, who end up as stars at what they do.

NCSU coach Dave Doeren has been blessed with quality punters. Both Wil Baumann (40.9) and A.J. Cole (42.2) arrived on scholarship. Cole is now a standout for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The next wave emerged with former walk-on Trenton Gill of HIllsborough (N.C.) Cedar Ridge High, who punted from 2019-21, and averaged a school-leading 45.8 yards a boot. Gill joined Cole as NFL Draft picks, and former is punting for the Chicago Bears.