NC State coach Dave Doeren knows that games like hosting No. 10-ranked Notre Dame are why players look forward to playing one day for the Wolfpack.

Coaches aim to look forward to to one game at a time. NC State could have four games against ranked opponents this season, depending on how they do with Notre Dame currently ranked, followed by North Carolina at No. 17, Duke at No. 21 and Clemson falling to No. 25.

The Duke contest is on the road in Durham, N.C., on Oct. 14, but Clemson (Oct. 28) and North Carolina (Nov. 25) are also coming to Raleigh. It’s a great home slate of games this season with ACC brethren Louisville and Miami (Fla.) also coming to Carter-Finley Stadium.