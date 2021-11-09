NC State players discuss opening night victory

The NC State men's basketball team received a bolt of adversity when junior center Manny Bates exited Tuesday's game 58 seconds into the contest at PNC Arena.

Combine that with Bucknell playing well early, and adversity didn't take long to show up in NC State's season opener. NCSU regrouped and won 88-70, and will play vs. Colgate at 2 p.m. Saturday.

NC State players Terquavion Smith (far left), Dereon Seabron (middle) and Ebenezer Dowouna addressed the media following the Wolfpack's win over Bucknell.

Click below to watch the video: