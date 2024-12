Sometimes football recruiting is a “who you know business” and that led NC State to pursue Toledo verbal commitment Terris Dudley.

Dudley verbally committed to Toledo on June 18, 2024, but then Houston offered and that became intriguing. When NC State offered Nov. 18, the opportunity was too good to pass up.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Dudley officially visited NC State on Nov. 23-25, and verbally committed to the Wolfpack on Nov. 26.