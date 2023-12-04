NC State OL Jaleel Davis enters transfer portal
NC State reserve tackle Jaleel Davis is leaving the Wolfpack with two years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder didn’t appear in a game in 2023, and played just three snaps in his Wolfpack career.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect was ranked No. 25 overall in the state of North Carolina and the No. 57 tackle in the country in the class of 2021 coming out of Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond Senior High.
Davis was offered by NC State early in the process and picked the Wolfpack over Georgia Tech, Kansas, Maryland, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Davis is one of 19 players that have exited NC State since Sept., and the second offensive linemen, joining interior lineman Lyndon Cooper.
NC State players who have left the program:
• Michael Allen, running back, sophomore
• C.J. Clark, nose tackle, redshirt junior
• Lyndon Cooper, center, redshirt sophomore
• Joshua Crabtree, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore
• Micah Crowell, running back, redshirt sophomore
• Jaleel Davis, tackle, redshirt sophomore
• Darius Edmundson, safety, senior
• Nate Evans, cornerback, redshirt sophomore
• Jakeen Harris, safety, fifth-year senior
• Jordan Houston, running back, senior
• MJ Morris, quarterback, sophomore
• Porter Rooks, wide receiver, senior
• Cedric Seabrough, tight end, redshirt sophomore
• Christopher Scott, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore
• Anthony Smith, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore
• Christopher Toudle, tight end, redshirt junior
• Terrell Timmons, wide receiver, sophomore
• Daejuan Thompson, outside linebacker, redshirt freshman
• Torren Wright, middle linebacker, redshirt freshman
