The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder didn’t appear in a game in 2023, and played just three snaps in his Wolfpack career.

NC State reserve tackle Jaleel Davis is leaving the Wolfpack with two years of eligibility remaining.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was ranked No. 25 overall in the state of North Carolina and the No. 57 tackle in the country in the class of 2021 coming out of Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond Senior High.

Davis was offered by NC State early in the process and picked the Wolfpack over Georgia Tech, Kansas, Maryland, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Davis is one of 19 players that have exited NC State since Sept., and the second offensive linemen, joining interior lineman Lyndon Cooper.