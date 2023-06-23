News More News
NC State official visit summaries

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

June has become the biggest recruiting month of the year, and The Wolfpack Central has all the news.

Here is a look at NC State's official visitors in June, and what they thought of the visit and coverage going in and out of the visit.

June 7-9

Coach Nate Moore: 'Chase Bond has tremendous skill set'

NC State football commitment analysis: Defensive end Chase Bond

Defensive end Chase Bond felt at home at NC State

DE Chase Bond commits to NC State during official visit

Chase Bond looking forward to NC State official visit

Keenan Jackson continued to learn about NC State during visit

NC State official visit primer: WR Keenan Jackson

WR Jordan Shipp gets deeper understanding of NC State's offense

NC State official visit primer: WR Jordan Shipp

June 16-18

Three-star DE Josh Alexander-Felton has great trip to NC State

NC State official visit primer: DE Josh Alexander-Felton

Senior WR Terrell Anderson declares NC State his leader

NC State official visit primer: WR Terrell Anderson

NC State QB commit Cedrick Bailey continues to grow deeper bond

NC State official visit primer: QB commit Cedrick Bailey

NC State safety commit Brody Barnhardt renews acquaintances

NC State official visit primer: Safety commit Brody Barnhardt

NC State commit Asaad Brown has enjoyable official visit

NC State official visit primer: DB commit Asaad Brown

NC State official visit primer: Guard Robby Martin

Martin, who declined being interviewed, did make news by canceling his Penn State official visit this week. NC State, West Virginia and perhaps Pittsburgh could be positioned well for the football/wrestling prep standout.

BREAKING NEWS: Gators Land Marcus Mascoll

NC State official visit primer: OL Marcus Mascoll

Trent Mitchell gets his questions answered on NC State official

NC State official visit primer: OL Trent Mitchell

NC State pulls even for 4-star WR Jonathan Paylor

NC State official visit primer: WR Jonathan Paylor

Four-star athlete Ronnie Royal III ponders next move after NC State

NC State official visit primer: Athlete Ronnie Royal

Jayden "Duke" Scott impressed with NC State official visit

NC State official visit primer: RB commit Jayden "Duke" Scott

Four-star WR Alex Taylor knows everything about NC State

NC State official visit primer: WR Alex Taylor

