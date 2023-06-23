NC State official visit summaries
June has become the biggest recruiting month of the year, and The Wolfpack Central has all the news.
Here is a look at NC State's official visitors in June, and what they thought of the visit and coverage going in and out of the visit.
June 7-9
Coach Nate Moore: 'Chase Bond has tremendous skill set'
NC State football commitment analysis: Defensive end Chase Bond
Defensive end Chase Bond felt at home at NC State
DE Chase Bond commits to NC State during official visit
Keenan Jackson continued to learn about NC State during visit
WR Jordan Shipp gets deeper understanding of NC State's offense
June 16-18
Three-star DE Josh Alexander-Felton has great trip to NC State
Senior WR Terrell Anderson declares NC State his leader
NC State QB commit Cedrick Bailey continues to grow deeper bond
NC State safety commit Brody Barnhardt renews acquaintances
NC State official visit primer: Safety commit Brody Barnhardt
NC State commit Asaad Brown has enjoyable official visit
NC State official visit primer: Guard Robby Martin
Martin, who declined being interviewed, did make news by canceling his Penn State official visit this week. NC State, West Virginia and perhaps Pittsburgh could be positioned well for the football/wrestling prep standout.
Trent Mitchell gets his questions answered on NC State official
Four-star athlete Ronnie Royal III ponders next move after NC State
Jayden "Duke" Scott impressed with NC State official visit
NC State official visit primer: RB commit Jayden "Duke" Scott
Four-star WR Alex Taylor knows everything about NC State
