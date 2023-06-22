NC State will be hosting Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day senior wide receiver Jordan Shipp this Friday-through-Sunday. Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day senior wide receiver Jordan Shipp is officially visiting NC State on June 7-9. (Rivals.com)

Statistics

Junior year: Shipp caught 62 passes for 1,088 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed four times for 53 yards and a score. Sophomore year: Shipp caught 45 passes for 651 yards and eight touchdowns. He even completed eight passes for 144 yards and two scores, and had a key interception.

Recruitment

Shipp was destined to have a big recruitment once he got healthy for his sophomore year. NC State jumped in and offered him Jan. 25, 2022, and the recruiting relationship with wide receivers coach Joker Phillips has been strong ever since. Along the way, Michigan has become a threat after landing Providence Day senior quarterback Jadyn Davis and senior wide receiver Channing Goodwin. He just officially visited Ann Arbor, Mich., this past weekend, and has been there unofficially. North Carolina is the other main threat, and he also has Georgia Tech, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati and Kentucky in the mix. Georgia would also jump up in the mix if the Bulldogs offered.

Offer date

Highlights