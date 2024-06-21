Advertisement
NC State official visit primer: Wide receiver Je'Rel Bolder

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State will be hosting Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills High senior wide receiver Je'Rel Bolder this Friday-through-Sunday.

Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills High senior wide receiver Je'Rel Bolder was offered by NC State on June 5, 2022.
Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills High senior wide receiver Je'Rel Bolder was offered by NC State on June 5, 2022. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Junior WR Je'Rel Bolder has blend of new, old schools on him

Statistics

Junior year: Bolder caught 43 passes for 881 yards and 14 touchdowns last year.

Recruitment

Bolder has had several schools recruit him heavily, but he has officially visited Virginia and Georgia thus far, with NC State this weekend. Duke, Virginia Tech and South Carolina were also in the mix.

Bolder also has P4 offers from Arizona State, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina and Wake Forest. He has offers from Appalachian State, Campbell, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, East Carolina, Liberty and Temple.

