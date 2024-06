Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

NC State was the first high-major college to offer Gibbs and have been a key player for him throughout his recruitment. He previously visited Virginia Tech on June 7-9 and Duke on June 14-16.

Gibbs also has a P4 offer from Penn State, and other offers from Air Force, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Liberty, Old Dominion and South Florida.