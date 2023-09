Ofor was offered by NC State on June 13 and has been to Raleigh once unofficially. NC State has been ardent in going after linebackers from Georgia, and landing Ofor would bolster the two-man recruiting group of Zane Williams of Wake Forest (N.C.) High and Cannon Lewis of Ona (W.Va.) Cabell Midland.

Ofor unofficially visited NC State for Alpha Wolf on July 28, and knew in late June he wanted to attend the Notre Dame at NC State game. Ofor officially visited East Carolina on June 23-25, and is also considering Mississippi and Tulane. He didn’t have any scholarship offers until this past December.