NC State official visit primer: Defensive lineman Omarian Abraham
NC State will be hosting Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage senior defensive lineman Omarian Abraham this Friday-through-Sunday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
Recruitment
NC State zeroed in on Abraham later in the recruiting cycle and quickly locked in an official visit. One connection the Wolfpack have is that Abraham played at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard High his first two years, and had NCSU redshirt freshman tackle Rico Jackson as a teammate.
Abraham has P4 offers from NC State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia. He also has offers from Akron, Bethune-Cookman, Bowling Green, Coastal Carolina, Florida International, Fordham, James Madison, Liberty, Massachusetts, South Florida, Temple and Wagner.
Offer date
NC State offered Abraham on May 24, 2024.
Video highlights
