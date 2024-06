Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

Sowells has had a heated recruitment with a final five of NC State, Kentucky, South Carolina, Miami (Fla.) and Louisville. The Cardinals have dropped out, and he officially visited the Gamecocks on May 31-June 2, the Wildcats on June 7-9 and the Hurricanes on June 14-16.

Sowells has other P4 offers from Duke, Indiana, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Additionally, he has offers from Bethune-Cookman, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana State, James Madison, Marshall, South Florida and Toledo.