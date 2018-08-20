For the first time in his varsity career, Garner (N.C.) High junior quarterback Nolan McLean was playing a true home game. That’s because for the past two years, the Trojans have played at recently built South Garner High while its school was being renovated. Garner returned to its home Friday with a 20-12 victory over Clayton (N.C.) High.

Helping lead the way for Garner was McLean, who threw for 124 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

“It was awesome,” McLean said after the game. “The atmosphere was 10 times better than what it was at the South Garner school.”