NC State mentioned in multiple college basketball scheduling reports

NC State was mentioned in multiple college basketball scheduling reports Friday. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that the Wolfpack will face Purdue in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Dec. 12 according to multiple sources. The Pack-Boilermakers will be one of four matchups in a planned quadruple-header in New York City later this year, which is reported to include Maryland-Florida, Miami-Fordham and Iona-Yale. Purdue is ranked No. 5 in ESPN's way-too-early 2021-22 college basketball rankings that were released in April.

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts will enter his fifth season with the program in 2021-22. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)