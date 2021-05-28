NC State mentioned in multiple college basketball scheduling reports
NC State was mentioned in multiple college basketball scheduling reports Friday.
College basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that the Wolfpack will face Purdue in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Dec. 12 according to multiple sources.
The Pack-Boilermakers will be one of four matchups in a planned quadruple-header in New York City later this year, which is reported to include Maryland-Florida, Miami-Fordham and Iona-Yale.
Purdue is ranked No. 5 in ESPN's way-too-early 2021-22 college basketball rankings that were released in April.
Rothstein also reported that NC State will be one of several headliners in the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis at the beginning of the 2022-23 season.
Other notable college basketball programs in Kansas, Tennessee, USC, Wisconsin, Butler, BYU and Dayton were also reported to be headliners in the annual event.
NC State is already reported to have reached an agreement to host Bucknell on Nov. 9 in PNC Arena to open the 2021-22 season.
The Wolfpack also has a home-and-home agreement with Saint Louis that will have the Billikens coming to Raleigh at a later date to be decided. The Pack agreed to the home-and-home with Saint Louis last season in an effort to find a replacement game for several contests that were canceled in early December due to a COVID pause within the program.
The Wolfpacker will have more on NC State's developing 2021-22 and future schedules as more information becomes available.
