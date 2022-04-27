NC State makes top six for junior tackle Robert Grigsby

NC State, Central Florida, Mississippi, Mississippi State, North Carolina and Vanderbilt made the Rivals.com three-star prospect’s list. He had at least 29 offers during the recruiting process.

NC State has made the top six of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb junior offensive lineman Robert Grigsby , which was expected.

Offensive line coach John Garrison of the Wolfpack offered Grigsby on Jan. 12, and he was able to check out the campus earlier in March. He went to see both NC State and UNC, but the Wolfpack conducted a spring practice, which gave Grigsby some unique insight.

“Coach Garrison, we had our own meeting, so I went into a room with him and talked about the offense with [offensive coordinator] Coach [Tim] Beck, and we talked recruiting,” said Grigsby after the unofficial visit. “I learned a lot about the process

“They really have me as a high priority. They want me at their school and playing for them. They also want what is best for me.”

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has said in the past that he’d like to commit in December.

North Cobb went 10-2 this past season, falling to Roswell High 46-43 in the Georgia AAAAAAA playoffs.