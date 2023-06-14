The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder is from Apex (N.C.) Middle Creek, where he threw for over 5,300 yards and 66 touchdowns, and rushed for 23 scores in his two varsity years.

Eastern Illinois graduate transfer Dom Shoffner was offered a scholarship by NC State on Wednesday, as the Wolfpack aim for insurance behind Brennan Armstrong and MJ Morris .

Shoffner signed with North Carolina Central and was able to appear in six games, throwing 350 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 128 in 2018. Then he embarked on quite a journey.

Shoffner attended Monroe Junior College in 2019 and threw for 2,488 yards and 27 touchdowns, helping the team go 8-3. He transferred to Charlotte, but barely played and missed the 2021 season due to injury. He finished with 32 passing yards and touchdowns and 101 rushing yards with the 49ers in six games.

Shoffner then transferred to Eastern Illinois, but got beat out last year. He did play some at the end of the season, going 17-of-30 for 187 yards and two touchdowns and an interception in a 29-15 loss to McNeese State. He also added 66 yards on 18 carries.

In his last game, he went 14-of-36 passing for 315 yards and three touchdowns, plus two interceptions in a 34-31 loss against Tennessee-Martin on Nov. 19. He added 24 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Shoffner also rushed 18 times for 134 yards and two scores off the bench in a 35-27 win over Northwestern State on Oct. 8. He finished the year going 42-of-98 passing for 626 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions, and he rushed 104 times for 418 yards and five scores.

Charlotte's new staff has also offered him May 5.