Pro Football Focus released its preseason All-ACC team this week and several NC State linemen were given a spot on the team along with a few other selections from the Wolfpack.

Redshirt senior left guard Joe Sculthorpe and junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill were given first-team All-ACC honors according to PFF.

Earlier this offseason, McNeill was named to Bruce Feldman's prestigious list of "freaks" in college football. The 6-foot-2, 320-pounder was also an All-American selection according to PFF.

Two other projected starting offensive linemen for the Wolfpack earned a spot in PFF's preseason All-ACC list. Sophomore left tackle Ikem Ekwonu earned second-team honors and redshirt junior center Grant Gibson was given an honorable mention.