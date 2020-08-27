NC State linemen highlight PFF preseason All-ACC team
Pro Football Focus released its preseason All-ACC team this week and several NC State linemen were given a spot on the team along with a few other selections from the Wolfpack.
Redshirt senior left guard Joe Sculthorpe and junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill were given first-team All-ACC honors according to PFF.
Earlier this offseason, McNeill was named to Bruce Feldman's prestigious list of "freaks" in college football. The 6-foot-2, 320-pounder was also an All-American selection according to PFF.
Two other projected starting offensive linemen for the Wolfpack earned a spot in PFF's preseason All-ACC list. Sophomore left tackle Ikem Ekwonu earned second-team honors and redshirt junior center Grant Gibson was given an honorable mention.
Last season, Ekwonu was named to PFF's All-Freshman team and Gibson was the only player on offense to start in all 12 of the Pack's contests. Ekwonu had the third-highest season grading in 2019 among returning linemen in the ACC according to PFF.
Sculthorpe earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2019 according to PFF after starting in all 11 games in which he played. The 6-foot-3, 307-pounder is also a preseason third-team All-ACC selection according to Athlon Sports.
After the linemen, there were two selections on special teams and one selection on defense.
Junior placekicker Christopher Dunn and redshirt junior punter Trenton Gill both earned third-team preseason All-ACC honors according to PFF. Both Dunn and Gill are consensus All-ACC selections in most preseason college football lists this offseason.
Junior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams was also named to the list as a third-team All-ACC Flex Defense selection according to PFF.
The Wolfpack's season is set to begin Saturday, Sept. 19 against Wake Forest in Carter-Finley Stadium after its original season opener against Virginia Tech was postponed to Sept. 26.
