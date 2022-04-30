NC State tight end Dylan Parham signs with Denver Broncos

Former NC State tight end Dylan Parham will get the chance to go to camp with the Denver Broncos.

The undrafted free agent inked with the Broncos on Saturday following the NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder arrived at NC State as a quarterback, but moved to tight end during the summer of 2017. He has gained 55 pounds since he arrived at NCSU.

Parham went on to start 16 of 43 games he played in, including 11 starts this past season. He finished with 12 receptions for 110 yards and two scores in his Wolfpack career.

Parham caught a four-yard touchdown pass at Boston College this past fall, and he added a four-yard score vs. Furman.