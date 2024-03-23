Oakland, which was also another undersized squad as most smaller schools are, proved to be much trickier. NC State dug deep in overtime to pull off the 79-73 victory Saturday against Oakland in Pittsburgh, Pa.

No. 11-seeded NC State got No. 6-seeded Texas Tech on Thursday in the NCAA Tournament, and already knew Oakland awaited if the Wolfpack won. NCSU took care of its business in upsetting the much smaller Texas Tech squad, right after Oakland had shocked No. 3-seeded Kentucky 80-76.

The theme all week has been NC State’s “Bracket Luck” and it resulted in a Sweet 16 berth.

NC Sate star center D.J. Burns was the catalyst and said after the game there is still plenty of room for Wolfpack Nation to jump back on to the bandwagon.

“I’ve been saying ‘Welcome back,’” Burns said. “They didn’t really believe in us and still don’t, but that doesn’t matter to us. We’ll stay together. If you have supported us, ‘Thank you.’ If not, then it is what it is.”

Senior point guard Michael O’Connell said the key was not to listen to the “outside noise," and senior wing Casey Morsell simply said, "We are here [in the Sweet 16]."

“We kind of have left everything in the past,” O’Connell said. “If people are with us, that’s great. If not, it is what it is, but we’ll take all the support we can get.”

NC State’s amazing run has now resulted in seven straight victories, an ACC Tournament title, Sweet 16 appearance and multi-year contract extension for coach Kevin Keatts. The Wolfpack will play the winner of Sunday’s battle between No. 2-seeded Marquette and No. 10-seeded Colorado.

NC State returns to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015, and the fourth since 1989. The ACC Tournament title was the first since 1987, with Wolfpack getting used to making school history.

“We’ve come together here,” Keatts said. “We have been a good team all year long. We just hadn’t stacked games, or stack opportunities.

“We have cut down on our mistakes and most have been on the defensive end. This team can score the basketball. Defensively, we were a mess at times. Our ball screen coverage wasn’t well.”

The rules of engagement were relatively simplistic. NC State went inside to senior center D.J. Burns against the Oakland matchup zone, and the Grizzlies went to junior power forward Trey Townsend.

NC State had plenty of jump shots available but weren’t clicking from deep, and Oakland shooter extraordinaire Jack Gohlke was the only offensive alternative to Townsend. The rest of the team went 8 of 24 from the field.

“He [Gohlke] is dangerous and you have to pay so much attention to him,” Keatts said. “Then you look at the fact that Trey Townsend is really good. They have a inside-out punch.”

Burns finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds and was able to play 42 minutes against the slower pace. Townsend had 30 points and 13 rebounds and contributed to both Ben Middlebrooks and Mohamed Diarra in fouling out.