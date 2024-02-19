The glory went to senior guard D.J. Horne , who made a runner in the lane with 9.8 second left to lift NC State to a 78-77 victory Saturday at Clemson, S.C. Before Horne’s heroics, senior wing Casey Morsell got credited with a steal when he forced a jump ball with Clemson center P.J. Hall while battling for a rebound with 25 seconds left after NCSU junior power forward Mohamed Diarra missed the second free throw. If it wasn’t for Morsell’s grit, maybe there wouldn’t have been the same outcome for the Wolfpack.

“I don’t know what was better, his held ball or him picking up at the end of the game,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “It was a big play. Our league has come down to a lot of possessions, or two possessions at the end of a game. We consider that a winning play. He made a winning play there.”

The win over Clemson has given NC State new life for reaching the NIT Tournament, and maybe with a hot streak down the stretch, the NCAA Tournament. The Wolfpack enter Tuesday’s game vs. Syracuse at 16-9 overall and 8-6 in the ACC.

Keatts pointed out that the games against Boston College, Notre Dame, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh, were all close games down the stretch.

“Going on the road and getting a good win was good for our guys,” Keatts said. “I just thought D.J. Horne made a great play, and more importantly on the back end of it, we did a good job not fouling and got a good stop. It was a great win.”

NC State fell 77-65 at Syracuse in a game dominated by sophomore wing J.J. Starling scoring 26 points and making four three-pointers, and sophomore point guard Judah Mintz went 14 of 18 at the free-throw line for 20 points. Syracuse went 20 of 32 at the free-throw line and NCSU was 9 of 11.

“They [Syracuse] are really good in transition,” Keatts said. “They do a great job of getting the ball out quick get the ball up the floor as much as they can.”

The parity in the ACC is at an all-time high and the league is not filled with its normal future NBA prospects. That has shown up in the standings with eight teams in the league between 6-to-8 ACC losses.

“Our league, everyone is beating up on one another,” Keatts said. “Any given night, it seems like someone can go into their place and win. I didn’t know if anyone was going to go into Virginia and get a win this year, but Pitt did a great job doing that part of it.”