Some players are worth the wait and that is absolutely true with Burlington (N.C.) Cummings High senior four-star wide receiver Jonathan Paylor. NC State offered Paylor following a camp session June 5, 2021, and he’s steadily unofficially visited every few months ever since. Paylor quickly became the biggest offensive target on NC State’s board, and his commitment to the Wolfpack is their highest ranked prospect in the class of 2024. Rivals.com ranks the 5-foot-10, 180-pound explosive wide receiver at No. 97 overall in the country, No. 2 overall in the state of North Carolina and the No. 16 wide receiver nationally in the class of 2024.

Burlington (N.C.) Cummings High senior wide receiver Jonathan Paylor verbally committed to NC State. (Rivals.com)

Paylor had NC State, North Carolina, Maryland and South Carolina separate from the group. He entered June declaring the Gamecocks his leader, but he officially visited all four programs, with NC State’s visit June 16-18. He also earned offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee, among others. Paylor had 77 carries for 1,054 yards and 17 touchdowns, and caught 27 passes for 725 yards and five scores during his junior year. He added 18 tackles and three interceptions (including a pick six) on defense. Paylor also had two kick returns for 186 yards and two scores, and two punt returns for 96 yards, with teams avoiding kicking to him at all costs. Paylor had 42 catches for 936 yards and seven scores, and rushed 68 times for 655 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games his sophomore year. Paylor has also talked about doing track in college. He won the NCHSAA 2A 400-meter dash (48.22 seconds), was second in the 200 (21.75) and third in the 100 dash (10.65) at North Carolina A&T on May 19-20 in Greensboro, N.C.

Highlights