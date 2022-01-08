NC State lands Maryland transfer Darryl Jones

Jones caught four passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns in the 54-10 blowout win over Virginia Tech in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29.

NC State has landed Maryland transfer wide receiver Darryl Jones , who saved his best for last this season.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder from Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne High caught 23 passes for 319 yards and the two scores this past season. He also had five catches for 66 yards in a win over Illinois on Sept. 17.

Jones finished his Maryland career with 49 catches for 705 yards and two scores in 40 games (16 starts). He caught a 60-yard reception against Texas his freshman year, and had a three catches for 70 yards including a 40-yarder against Syracuse in 2019.

Jones caught between eight or nine passes his first three years at Maryland, where he played under NCSU wide receiver coach Joker Phillips, who was the wide receivers coach for the Terrapins from 2019-20.

Jones was the backup X receiver behind Carlos Carriere this past season, but did start seven times this past season.

Jones was a Rivals.com four-star prospect in the class of 2018, and was the No. 54-ranked wide receiver in the country and the No. 9 overall player in Virginia.