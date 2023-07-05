Mitchell was a by-product of offensive line coach Garett Tujague reconfiguring the offensive line board in April and May. Tujague offered Mitchell on April 18, and fellow in-state tackle prospect Tyler West of Andrews (N.C.) High on May 3.

Mitchell was under the radar a bit, but he attended NC State's Junior Day on Jan. 21, and the Wolfpack have made him a high priority since offering. The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder is ranked No. 37 overall in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2024 by Rivals.com.

Mitchell had officially visited East Carolina and Rutgers prior to going to NC State on June 16-18. Maryland was the fourth school in the mix.

Mitchell was also offered by Appalachian State, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Elon, Gardner-Webb, Howard, James Madison, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, Old Dominion, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.