Jonesboro (Ga.) Mundy’s Mill High senior linebacker Joshua Ofor became the third linebacker commit for the Wolfpack.

Ofor joins Wake Forest (N.C.) High outside linebacker Zane Williams and Ona (W.Va.) Midland Cabell HIgh middle linebacker Cannon Lewis in the Wolfpack’s linebacker class. He’s the 19th verbal commitment and NCSU is ranked No. 33 overall in the country.