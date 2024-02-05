Kaufman officially visited NC State on Jan. 26-28, and verbally committed after the visit concluded. He picked the Wolfpack on Monday.

NC State needed some extra help at safety/nickel, and Auburn redshirt junior Donovan Kaufman will help rectify the situation.

The Metairie (La.) Rummel High product was ranked No. 186 overall in the country, No. 9 in Louisiana and No. 11 safety nationally in the class of 2020. Vanderbilt beat Ole Miss coming out of high school, and he also visited Florida State and Baylor. Tennessee and LSU had also been in the mix.

Kaufman had 15 tackles in two games at Vanderbilt in 2020 and then entered the transfer portal. He picked Auburn over Texas and Florida State the second time around, with the Tigers having the edge of former Commodores coach Derek Mason as defensive coordinator at the time.

Kaufman had 109 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, six passes defended and six forced fumbles in 32 career games at Auburn. He had 37 tackles and an interception this past year.

Kaufman entered the portal on Jan. 16. NC State's need for help in the secondary increased after junior safety Devan Boykin tore his ACL last December during bowl practices.