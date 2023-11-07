The shocking news of sophomore MJ Morris electing to bypass NC State’s last three games and bowl contest proved stunning Tuesday.

It remains to be seen if Morris ends up entering the transfer portal this winter or in the spring, but NC State is no stranger to seeing quarterbacks come and go.

NC State has had 15 quarterbacks leave the program since the class of 2005. Some found success, some never fully got untracked at their new schools, and two found success on the baseball diamond.

The most talked about transfer will likely be class of 2007 quarterback Russell Wilson. He was dynamic in his three years at NC State earned his degree. He threw for 8,545 yards, 76 touchdowns and 26 interceptions, plus rushed for 1,083 yards and 17 scores.

The story on how Wilson ended up at Wisconsin in 2011, will always get debated. He threw for 3,175 yards, 33 touchdowns and just four interceptions, and ran 79 times for 338 yards and six scores in helping UW go 11-3 and finish 14th in the country.