Western Carolina

Location: Cullowhee, N.C.

Nickname: Catamounts

2017-18 record: 13-19 overall, 8-10 Southern

2017 postseason: None

Head coach: Mark Prosser first year overall and at Western Carolina (2-7)

Western Carolina overview: New Western Carolina coach Mark Prosser, who is the son of the late Skip Prosser, who coached at Wake Forest and Xavier, has the Catamounts playing competitively for the most part despite the 2-7 start.

Western Carolina gave current No. 25-ranked Furman fits last Saturday, falling 90-88 in double overtime. The Catamounts also lost at SMU 98-65 on Nov. 14 and at Wake Forest 71-64 on Nov. 27.

WCU features three players in double figures led by junior post player Carlos Dotson, who is nearly averaging a double-double. KenPom.com ranks Western Carolina at No. 313 in the country, while NC State is No. 28.

Backcourt: Guards Matt Halvorsen and Kameron Gibson have been a productive duo for the Catamounts, with Halvorsen leading the team in scoring in three games and Gibson twice.

Halvorsen was a solid role player last year, shooting 35.7 percent from three-point land and 8.5 points per game. He has become more well-rounded this season, increasing his numbers to across the board in 33.2 minutes per contest. He has tried 74 three-pointers out of his 92 field-goal attempts, making 35.1 percent on three-pointers.

Halvorsen had a season-high 26 points and went 4 of 8 on three-pointers in a 94-55 win over Hiwassee. However, he proved he could do it against ACC competition with 19 points and 4 of 7 from beyond the arc at Wake Forest. He has scored in double figures and made at least three three-pointers in six contests.

Gibson has proven to be a quality freshman wing, shooting 40.7 on three-pointers en route to 11.7 points per game. The negative is he has just seven assists in nine games.

Gibson poured in 34 points and went 8 of 11 from beyond the arc in a monster performance in the loss at SMU. The rest of WCU’s roster had just 31 points against the Mustangs. He has scored at least 10 points in five games.

A pair of North Carolina natives provide depth at guard. Freshman Josh Cottrell of Hayesville (N.C.) High and sophomore Marcus Thomas of Charlotte (N.C.) Independence, who spent a post-graduate year at Moravian Prep, both have earned spots in the rotation.

The 6-3, 180-pound Thomas is averaging 6.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game, but is just 3 of 20 on three-pointers. He had 17 points and eight rebounds against Hiwassee, and added 11 points and five rebounds before fouling out in the 77-65 win over Jacksonville on Nov. 24.

Cottrell comes from a big athletic family, and his grandfather Steve Cottrell coached for 10 years at Western Carolina from 1977-87. His older brother Zach played at Appalachian State. Josh Cottrell is averaging 5.0 points in 15.0 minutes per game and is a 15 of 33 on three-pointers for 45.5 percent. He’s only tried two two-pointers (missing both).

Frontcourt: Dotson is a big wide-body in the lane, who is shooting at a 60.2 clip but isn’t as effective at the free-throw line, shooting just 53.7.

Dotson began his college career at Division II Anderson University before ending up at Central Florida Community College. He dominated the last contest against Furman, with 27 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks in 40 minutes played. That was his fourth double-double for the season, and he’s reached double figures in all but one game.

Senior Marc Gosselin of Lyon, France, has been a proven three-year starter for WCU. He averaged 8.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last year, and shot 46.2 percent from the field in racking up five double-doubles. His numbers are slightly down following the coaching change, as are his minutes — 18.9 minutes a game.

Like Dotson, Gosselin also had his best game of the season in the double overtime loss to Furman. He had 16 points, 13 rebounds and three assists in 44 minutes. That was just the second time this season he reached double figures.

Onno Steger has been steady and gives WCU a third good three-point shooter at 40.0 percent, a marked improvement from shooting 29.4 percent last year. Steger has scored between 10 points and 14 in all but two games. He had a season-high 14 points, seven boards and went 3 of 7 on three-pointers against Furman.

Freshman forward D.J. Myers returns home to Raleigh, and he’s averaging 5.1 points and 4.8 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game. The 6-6, 200-pounder, who played for Raleigh Neuse Christian and spent two years at Chatham (Va.) Hargrave Military Academy, opened his college career with a season-high 11 points and six boards in a 96-73 loss at Wright State on Nov. 7.

Junior post player Adam Sledd didn’t play against Furman, but logged minutes in the previous eight games. The 6-8, 220-pounder is averaging 1.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per game.

