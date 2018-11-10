Maryland-Eastern Shore overview: The Hawks opened their season losing 68-53 to Georgetown on Tuesday.



UMES elected to have assistant coach Clifford Reed Jr. be the interim coach this season, getting elevated March 27. He had previously coached at Bethune-Cookman from 2001-2011.

Maryland-Eastern Shore also plays at St. John’s, at East Carolina, at Pittsburgh and at Virginia Tech in non-conference action.

Kenpom.com ranks Maryland-Eastern Shore at No. 337 out of 353 teams.

Backcourt: Junior guard Bryan Urrutia gave the Hawks a boost in his debut, getting 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals in the loss.

Urrutia played for Cochise College last year in Sierra Vista, Ariz., where he averaged 12.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and an impressive 8.0 assists per game.

Senior Ryan Andino missed last year with an injury, but he made his return against the Hoyas, shooting 2 of 11 on three-pointers (and overall) for six points. He averaged 12.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per game in 2016-2017, and shot 38.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Redshirt junior guard Ahmad Frost averaged 10.8 points and 2.4 assists per game, and he shot 31.6 percent on three-pointers last year. He had 33 points and went 7 of 9 on three-pointers in the aforementioned Hampton win. However, he only played 11 scoreless minutes off the bench against Georgetown.

Sophomore point guard Cannan Bartley logged 21 minutes on opening night and had two points and five rebounds. The 6-1, 175-pound junior college transfer played for St. Petersburg (Fla.) College last year.

Frontcourt: Junior post player Tyler Jones is expected to lead the way inside, but he had a modest effort against Georgetown.

The 6-7, 200-pounder went 1 of 5 from the field for two points, plus three rebounds and a block against the Hoyas. He led the Hawks with 12.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last year, and scored 21 points exactly in four of his last seven games. He had a season-high 28 points and nine boards in a 92-83 win over Hampton Jan. 6.

Instead, junior AJ Cheeseman came through with a solid debut for the Hawks on Tuesday. He went 7 of 16 from the field for a game-high 19 points, but only grabbed one rebound against Georgetown.

Cheeseman played at Gordon State College and New Orleans before his arrival at Maryland-Eastern Shore. He was named an all-conference performer for his efforts at Gordon State in Barnesville, Ga. He averaged 13.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last year.

Junior Dontae Caldwell got the start against Georgetown, which was his first action since the 2016-2017 season. He had six points and eight rebounds against the Hoyas.

Caldwell averaged 8.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 2016-2017, and shot 30.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Junior wing Gabriel Gyamfi is a Canadian product, who attended Colby Community College last year. He added five points and six rebounds in 18 minutes of action against Georgetown.

