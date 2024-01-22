NC State hoops looks to rebound at Virginia
NC State crushed Virginia 76-60 on Jan. 6 at PNC Arena, and now will see if much has changed Wednesday.
NC State (13-5 overall, 5-2 ACC) plays at Virginia (13-5, 4-3 league) at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the ACC Network.
NC State coach Kevin Keatts said one chance for the Cavaliers since playing the Wolfpack has been the recent play of senior center Jordan Minor. The 6-foot-8, 242-pounder from Merrimack had 16 points and five rebounds in the 65-57 win over Virginia Tech on Jan. 17, and then added 11 points in the 75-66 win at Georgia Tech on Jan. 20.
Prior to the last three games, Minor never scored more than six points in a contest, including having six points in just seven minutes against NCSU. He had averaged 17.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game last year at Merrimack.
One aspect that hasn’t changed too much is the three-point shooting of sophomore wing Isaac McKneeley of UVA. He is fresh off of scoring 20 points and going 6 of 9 on three-pointers in the Georgia Tech win. He had 18 points and went 4 of 7 on three-pointers against the Wolfpack.
Click below to watch Keatts' press conference Monday:
