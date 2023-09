Not even a lightning delay could dampen senior outside linebacker Joshua Ofor’s official visit to NC State this past weekend.

Ofor arrived Friday and left Sunday afternoon, and he had freshman linebacker Kelvon McBride as his host. He had been at NC State unofficially for Alpha Wolf on July 28, but came away with a new appreciation of the Wolfpack.

Ofor had officially visited East Carolina in June, but could be closing in on a public announcement this fall. He also has looked into Ole Miss and Tulane.