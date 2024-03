Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater junior safety Ja’Torian Mack wasn’t the only one excited about receiving an NC State offer.

Mack’s former Edgewater teammate defensive end Joshua Alexander-Felton, a NCSU class of 2024 signee was also excited for him. Alexander-Felton was a key signee for the Wolfpack, his fraternal twin brother Jayden Alexander-Felton is going to North Carolina Wesleyan.

Mack, who goes by the nickname “Duke,” was offered by NC State on Feb. 8.