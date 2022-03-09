The offseason has begun early for NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts.

Keatts and the Wolfpack lost 70-64 to Clemson in the ACC Tournament on Tuesday in Brooklyn, N.Y. NCSU finished an injury-filled year with just eight healthy scholarship players, an 11-21 mark and 4-16 in the ACC.

NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan has repeated for months that Keatts’ job was safe, due in part to having four players suffer injuries, including center Manny Bates in the season opener, and the “cloud” that has hovered over the program with the NCAA investigation. Keatts also had to clean up the academic-related issues that was left over from the previous regime.

College basketball is a sport where things happen fast. Oregon State reached the Elite Eight last year and are now 3-27 this season. Conversely, Wake Forest went 6-16 last year and are now 23-8 going into the ACC Tournament.

Here are five things Keatts and the program will need to address this offseason.