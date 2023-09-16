NC State handles its business in cleaning up certain areas
NC Star had the rare hat trick of scoring on offense, defense and special teams Saturday in cleaning up some mistakes from the previous games.
The Wolfpack (2-1 overall) had a near perfect first quarter which sparked a 45-7 win over visiting Virginia Military Institute. The game was always going to be about what NC State needed to do, and that became more evident after VMI had starting quarterback Collin Iverside miss the game due to get injured last week in a loss against Bucknell.
NC State knocked out redshirt freshman quarterback Collin Shannon, and the Keydets were playing freshman Chandler Wilson in the end. VMI (0-3 overall) might have been a hot mess at certain points, but the main thing Saturday was for Saturday to worry about themselves.
“We learned a tough lesson in the Notre Dame [loss last week],” NCSU coach Dave Doeren said. “They’ve been like that the last three years. They are very coachable when they make mistakes. They listen and they take it to heart. They work really hard in improving. They did that today.”
NCSU understand about adjusting on the fly from both the quarterback standpoint, and then VMI changed up its defense to drop seven or eight defenders into a zone to try and keep the Wolfpack in front of them. That led to senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong to go 27-of-32 passing for 264 yards and one touchdown, as he took what the defense gave him.
“We prepared for a certain thing and they changed on us,” Armstrong said. “I thought we played really efficient. They were dropping a lot of guys in coverage. We were able to run the ball and get the ball out of my hands quickly.”
Armstrong was able to find redshirt sophomore Julian Gray for a 64-yard gain for the biggest offensive play, and then Gray ripped off a 82-yard touchdown on a kick return with 2:25 remaining in the third quarter for a 38-7 lead.
“It was a really fun experience,” Gray said. “We are about to enter conference play, so there was some things that we needed to work on.
“I hope to take every return to the house. With this one, I don’t think there was much different.”
The defense also wanted to be part of the scoring spree. A pass went right off the hands of a VMI receiver and senior nickel Robert Kennedy snagged it and went 30 yards for a touchdown for the second score of the game. Kennedy also had 1.5 sacks in the game.
“That was my first pick-six in Division I football, so I’m still feeling it, to be honest,” Kennedy said.
Having all three units complement each other was a big team goal, and Gray nearly had another kick return for a score, if not for a penalty called.
Another goal was completed with NC State having zero turnovers, allowing just one sack, one drop and six penalties, mostly involving pass interference downfield.
“It feels good, right?” Armstrong said. “You look to bounce back. This game was kind of our bounce back game after coming off a hard loss against Notre Dame and not playing well, especially offensively.”
Another important goal was to give some players much-needed opportunities, though some of it was due to injuries. Redshirt junior center Dylan McMahon missed a good chunk of the game, leaving redshirt sophomore Lyndon Cooper to slide over from left guard to center. Redshirt sophomore Anthony Carter played left guard in his place.
Redshirt sophomore Terrente Hinton got the start at cornerback in place of injured junior standout Aydan White. However, freshman cornerback Brandon Cisse ended up playing a good majority of the game and learned on the fly.
Not due to injury, but freshman running back Kendrick Raphael had a longer leash against VMI. He had 16 carries for 85 yards and had an impressive highlight where he hurdled a defender for a long run. Having Raphael and freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion lead the team in both rushing and receiving was a good sign. Doeren called football a “confidence game.”
“One of the beauties of youth, these kids are quick to respond and bounce back, more so than the adults,” Doeren said.
NC State will turn its attention to playing at 0-3 Virginia on Friday night, in what will be an emotional experience for Armstrong, who played for the Cavaliers his first five years.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Armstrong said. “I’m going to treat this week, like every other week and prepare and get ready for them. I’ll just take it all in when I get there.”
