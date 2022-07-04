NC State had secret advantage in landing 4-star Daemon Fagan
NC State had a bit of a secret weapon in recruiting four-star free safety Daemon Fagan.
Fagan made his public verbal commitment in front of 20-plus friends and family Monday to NC State due in part to a great relationship with Wolfpack safeties coach Joe DeForest. Fagan has always looked up to safeties Karl Joseph and K.J. Dillon, who played for DeForest at West Virginia.
