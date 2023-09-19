The status of Marquise "M.J." Rice has been a bit of a mystery for the last month, but with NC State's Media Day on Thursday, he cleared things up through social media. The former McDonald's All-American announced he has temporarily left the Wolfpack, but said he'll return in the future. The Kansas transfer wasn't with the squad when it got honored this past Saturday at the VMI at NC State football game. The sophomore had picked NC State over interest from Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Penn State and others. If he is unable to return by the season opener, freshman Dennis Parker and junior Ernest Ross could be splitting up the minutes at power forward.

Former Kansas wing M.J. Rice has put his basketball season on hold at NC State. (USA Today Sports photos)

NC State targeted Rice early in his sophomore year. He played at Durham (N.C.) Academy his first two years, but a Dec. An ACL tear derailed his sophomore campaign, but coach Kevin Keatts still showed his loyalty toward him by offering him after the injury. NC State battled hard the first time around, but he picked Kansas after taking official visits to Lawrence, Kan., along with Oklahoma State and Pittsburgh. Rice's first year of college did not go as planned. He battled some injuries and only played in 23 games. Kansas coach Bill Self elected to not play him against NC State in the Bahamas on Nov. 23. Rice had 51 points and 24 rebounds, and shot 40.8 percent from the field and 3 of 15 on three-pointers. Rice attended Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy his junior year and then his senior year at Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep. Rivals.com ranked him No. 29 overall in the country in the class of 2022. Rice averaged 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists a game his junior season at Oak Hill Academy. He earned a berth in the McDonald’s All-American Game after he averaged 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game at Prolific Prep. For traveling team ball, he started off with Team Wall, and then finished with Team Loaded NC, where he played with NC State sophomore point guard L.J. Thomas and was coached by former NCSU director of operations Thomas Carr.