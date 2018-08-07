There’s an open competition at right tackle for NC State, and one of the leading contenders to replace starter Will Richardson, who left a year early for the NFL, is redshirt sophomore Justin Witt.

When Richardson was hit with a two game suspension at the start of last season, it was Witt who opened the year against South Carolina in Charlotte at right tackle. Witt’s hope is that experience will serve him well in the position battle during preseason camp.

“I really needed that,” Witt noted. “I needed to get my feet wet, get used to the game, get used to the speed of the game, playing against bigger guys, going against an SEC team for the first time and just playing football again.”

Reflecting back, Witt described that career debut as a surreal moment.

“I was looking around too much and caught in the moment,” Witt said. “I got to play a little bit the second game and I was more locked into the game than the whole experience.”

After playing 103 snaps against South Carolina and then 16 snaps in week two versus Marshall, Witt picked up 17 more snaps in a blowout win over Furman during week three. After that, with Richardson settling in at his normal spot, Witt’s role was reduced to playing special teams in a pair of games — wins over Louisville and Arizona State, the latter in the Hyundai Sun Bowl.

In the three games he saw action on offense, Witt had six knockdown blocks while allowing one sack. Thanks to Richardson’s decision, Witt has a more prominent role in preseason camp this year. That’s not to say though that he was closely following Richardson’s deliberations last winter.

“I was kind of letting him be,” Witt insisted. “He decides what he decides. There was nothing I could do about it.”

What Witt could control was what kind of physical condition he would be in once Richardson left and opened the door for a new starter at right tackle. Witt, a native of Chicago, was a well-regarded recruit coming out of Lincoln-Way West High in the 2016 class. He picked the Wolfpack over Power Five offers from Cal, Iowa State, Kentucky, Pitt, Rutgers and Syracuse.

When he arrived at NC State, he checked in at 275 pounds on his 6-foot-6 frame. Through hard work in the weight room and a conscious effort to cut down on the sweets, Witt is now 310 pounds yet with seven percent less body fat.

“I was big on desserts, and I had to give that up because this is more important than a piece of cake,” Witt admitted.

With a starting position in his sights, Witt is confident he has done what is needed.

“I feel like I have put myself in this position,” he said. “I feel like I’ve worked hard enough to be in this position where I’m at right now.”