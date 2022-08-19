NC State football predictions: Who will lead the Pack in rushing?

The latest installment is who will lead NC State in rushing after running backs Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person both entered the NFL Draft early. Neither got drafted, but Knight is with the New York Jets for training camp.

Categories such as leading tackler, team leader in interceptions, leading rusher, receiver with the most catches and wideout with most receiving yards are all up for grabs this fall.

Who will lead NC State in various statistical categories is always fun in August.

The safe choice would to say junior running back Jordan Houston, but I'll go outside the box and pick sophomore Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, if he has a full healthy season.

Honestly, it might be a deal where one running back rushes for 650 yards and a second back gets 550 yards in a rotation. Expect a special season if one of the running backs top 1,000 yards, which would have been the expectations if Knight had come back for college.

Sumo-Karngbaye has a few things going in his favor — he's got good size at 6-foot and 210 pounds, there is a reason the coaches were comfortable burning his redshirt on special teams last year and he is a three-down back.

What Sumo-Karngbaye doesn't have is experience. He didn't get a carry last year and didn't get to play football his senior year at Willingboro (N.J.) High due to COVID. He rushed 65 times for 648 yards and 11 touchdowns his junior year, and he had 21 receptions for 430 yards and eight scores. The latter shows why he's a future three-down running back.

NC State landed Sumo-Karngbaye after two recruiting scenarios happened. The Wolfpack went all-in on Matthews (N.C.) Weddington High four-star Will Shipley in 2021, but he picked Clemson. That was the recruiting class most affected by the assistant coaching changes.

NC State also lost the commitment from three-star Caleb McDowell from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County High, who ended up at South Carolina.

Then wide receivers coach George McDonald, who was NC State's New Jersey connection, which started with him getting wide receiver Kelvin Harmon, eventually zeroed in on Sumo-Karngbaye. He showed out when McDonald went to see him, and the rest is history. He picked NC State over Temple, Northern Illinois and Buffalo.