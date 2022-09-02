Who will lead NC State in various statistical categories is always fun in August. Categories such as leading tackler, team leader in interceptions, leading rusher, most sacks, receiver with the most catches and wideout with most receiving yards are all up for grabs this fall. The last installment in the series is who will lead NC State in receptions?

NC State senior wide receiver Thayer Thomas had 51 receptions last year. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Who will lead NC State in receptions?

NC State redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Carter was the prediction for most receiving yards, but can he claim the most receptions title too? With senior wide receiver Thayer Thomas getting universal praise this week, it's going to be a split decision, with Thomas leading the team in receptions while Carter leads in receiving yards. There is one darkhorse candidate and that is junior running back Jordan Houston, who could be in "dump off and screen pass" heaven this season in the passing game. Thomas was second on the team last year with 51 catches for 596 yards and eight touchdowns. He had seven receptions apiece at Miami (Fla.) and at Mississippi State. The golden number for Thomas to reach this season is 70 catches over at least 13 games. It's achievable and maybe even expected. Thomas caught at least five passes in six games last year, and now the goal is to average that number for 13. If NC State reached the ACC title game and a bowl game where they actually get to play, then the prediction rises to 75 receptions on the season.