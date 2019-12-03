Fifth-year senior defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and sophomore place kicker Christopher Dunn were both second-team All-ACC according to the league. Murchison paced the Pack with seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss, seventh and 11th best in the ACC respectively.

The All-ACC teams are starting to trickle out, with NC State football placing four players on the official conference version.

Dunn made second-team All-ACC for a second year in a row after making 21 of 24 field goals. His 87.5 percent success rate was second in the ACC and ninth nationally. He finished with the second most field goals in a single season in school history behind the 23 he made as a freshman.



The last placekicker to win multiple all-conference honors was Steve Videtich in 1993 and 1994.

Dunn’s specialist counterpart, redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill, was named third-team All-ACC. He set a new school record with an ACC-leading 47.6 yards per punt, which was also fourth nationally, and 42.9 percent of his punts (24 of 56) went for at least 50 yards.

Gill makes it three straight punters for NC State to be named All-ACC at one point in their careers. Wil Baumann was first-team all-conference in 2014, and his replacement A.J. Cole was third-team all-league in 2017. Cole is now a rookie punting for the Oakland Raiders.

Redshirt junior tight end Cary Angeline was named honorable mention All-ACC after catching 25 passes for 379 yards and a team-high five touchdowns, which was second highest among ACC tight ends.

PFF also released its All-ACC teams this week, and junior offensive guard Joshua Fedd-Jackson made first-team.

“Fedd-Jackson led the conference in run-blocking grade at the position as he ranked in the top 10 nationally in the run game,” PFF wrote. “He was no slouch in pass protection either, allowing just 15 pressures on a whopping 529 snaps in pass protection. He mauled up the middle and paved the way for some wide-open lanes while allowing just a combined three sacks and hits in the passing game.”

Dunn, redshirt junior Joe Sculthorpe (offensive guard) and freshman Ikem Ewkonu (offensive tackle) all made second-team All-ACC by PFF.

Murchison was named honorable mention edge defender, and sophomore Alim McNeill was honorable mention interior defender. Gill was honorable mention punter.