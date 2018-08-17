SHELBY — Shelby (N.C.) High kicked its season off a little earlier than others, hosting Morganton (N.C.) Freedom High this past Wednesday night. It marked the debut of class of 2021 prospect Jack Hollified at the middle linebacker position for Shelby.

Hollified, 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, also played tight end for the Golden Lions, meaning he was on the field quite a bit. He finished with a team-high nine tackles for Shelby in its 31-21 win.

“It felt awesome,” Hollifield said following the contest. “For me personally I got to get in a lot better shape. I was cramping up. This is the first year I’ve played both sides of the ball, and I’ve moved back to linebacker. That’s new to me.”

Colleges are likely to evaluate Hollifield as a linebacker, although he thinks he could pull off playing offense at the next level. Last year, as a freshman in high school, Hollifield had 68 tackles, including 16 for loss and four sacks, while playing defensive end.