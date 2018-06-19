With senior Tyler Griffiths entering his last year as NC State's long snapper, a replacement will be needed next fall, and one has been found in the place in Wall (N.J.) Township's Joe Shimko. Shimko had been offered by NC State after its specialist camp that was held June 9, and 10 days later he decided to join the Wolfpack recruiting class.

Extremely excited to say I’m going to be continuing my education and football career at NC State! Couldn’t be anymore excited to part of the pack. Thank you @StateCoachD @CoachDShearer @coachfaulk. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/e42OqCLbF2 — Joseph Shimko (@Joeshim41) June 19, 2018