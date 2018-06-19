NC State football lands long snapper Joe Shimko
With senior Tyler Griffiths entering his last year as NC State's long snapper, a replacement will be needed next fall, and one has been found in the place in Wall (N.J.) Township's Joe Shimko.
Shimko had been offered by NC State after its specialist camp that was held June 9, and 10 days later he decided to join the Wolfpack recruiting class.
Extremely excited to say I’m going to be continuing my education and football career at NC State! Couldn’t be anymore excited to part of the pack. Thank you @StateCoachD @CoachDShearer @coachfaulk. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/e42OqCLbF2— Joseph Shimko (@Joeshim41) June 19, 2018
The 6-foot, 210-pound Shimko is rated a five-star prospect and the No. 7 long snapper in the 2019 class nationally by Rubio Long Snapping. Shimko had also taken visits to Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State and South Carolina.
He becomes the 15th player in NC State's class.
The Wolfpacker will have more on Shimko later.
