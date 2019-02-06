NC State lands commitment from RB Delbert Mimms III
NC State continues to add to its 2019 recruiting class.
Two-star running back and former Vanderbilt commitment Delbert Mimms III from Ben Davis High in Indianapolis, Ind., announced Wednesday evening that he will be headed to NC State.
Mimms was named honorable mention all-state and all-region, all-county and all-conference as a senior after rushing for 1,232 yards and 20 touchdowns in 10 games. He had originally picked Vanderbilt over Kentucky, Louisville, Washington State and Miami (Ohio) in July, but chose not to sign with Vandy in December and decommitted in January.
MImms (6-foot, 205 pounds) gives NC State 23 prep commitments in its 2019 class. It has also added three major college transfers, two of whom — quarterback Bailey Hockman and receiver Tabari Hines — will be eligible this fall.
The Wolfpacker will have more on Mimms.
