The NC State football class of 2019 is currently ranked No. 17 in the country by Rivals.com, and part of that is due to having four members in the updated Rivals250.

NC State’s defense will get an infusion of talent, thanks to three defensive line commits and a cornerback, who are all four-star prospects. Rivals.com had two of the prospects move up in the rankings, including one in a big way.

• Clayton (N.C.) High senior defensive end Savion Jackson holds steady at No. 123.

• Roxboro (N.C.) Person senior defensive tackle Joshua Harris moved up two spots to No. 144, but Rivals.com’s Adam Friedman said in the discussion part that Harris could be in line for a jump in the future.

• New London (N.C.) North Stanly senior defensive tackle C.J. Clark moved up an impressive 43 spots to No. 161 in the country.

• Rocky Mount (N.C.) High senior cornerback Shyheim Battle slid down eight slots to No. 228.

If NC State can finish the recruiting cycle with four players (or more) ranked in the final Rivals 250, the class will join some decorated former recruiting classes. The three commits in the top 161 would be the first time since the class of 2003.



The 2003 group featured four players ranked in the top 100 — tackle Derek Morris (No. 5), running back Darrell Blackman (No. 46), quarterback Marcus Stone (No. 84) and cornerback Jimmie Sutton III (No. 93). The class also had three other four-star prospects including eventual No. 1 NFL Draft pick defensive end Mario Williams.

The Wolfpack’s class of 2015 included running backs Nyheim Hines and Johnny Frasier, plus defensive lineman Darian Roseboro and tackle Emanuel McGirt in the Rivals250. Hines led the way at No. 94, Roseboro was right behind at No. 100, McGirt was No. 196 and Frasier was No. 215.

NC State’s most recent class also had four members in the Rivals250, three of whom are from the state of North Carolina. Star running back Ricky Person Jr. of Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage was the highest ranked at No. 85. Outside linebacker Payton Wilson of Hillsborough (N.C.) Orange High was at No. 166, quarterback Devin Leary of Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek was ranked No. 240 and nine slots lower was Raleigh Sanderson defensive lineman Alim McNeill at No. 249.