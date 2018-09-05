NC State’s defense wanted to limit big plays and create turnovers against James Madison.

JMU completed a 26-yard pass to wide receiver Riley Stapleton, and had two runs of 20-plus yards, including by quarterback Ben DiNucci on a scramble. All in all, the Wolfpack did a good job of limiting the Dukes’ “explosive plays.”

The turnovers weren’t as ideal, but the one that was caused proved to be important. DiNucci fumbled when the ball came out of his hand in the red zone, which NC State senior defensive tackle Eurndraus Bryant eventually recovered and suffered a minor neck injury on the return.

The Wolfpack have some good things to build off of, but also enough situations popped up on film where improvement will be needed against Georgia State at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

“I saw guys play hard in the heat, which shouldn’t matter to us,” NCSU defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable said. “We had 10 guys defensively playing their first college game. I saw there were mistakes, no doubt, and we have to take ownership from those mistakes. I saw guys play hard.”

Huxtable said a key emphasis was eliminating touchdowns from explosive plays. The lone James Madison score was Stapleton getting open on a 5-yard pass in the left corner of the end zone. The Dukes went 1 of 5 on scoring touchdowns in the red zone.

Part of the success for the Wolfpack defense was due to linebackers Germaine Pratt, a fifth-year senior, and redshirt freshman Isaiah Moore, who combined for 22 tackles in their first starts at their respective positions. Moore had been in competition with sophomore Louis Acceus, but the latter was relegated to special teams Saturday.

“Moore did really good,” Huxtable said. “He was one of those 10 guys playing for the first time in a game. He had a couple of mistakes on the quarterback’s long run. He was part of the breakdown. Outside of that, he played a very solid game.”

NC State could only manage two sacks due in part to DiNucci getting rid of the football quickly, and also he was slippery in the pocket. NC State was prepared for his footwork because the Wolfpack played against him last year when he started for Pittsburgh.

“That ball was out really quick,” Huxtable said. “We have to be more disciplined in our rush lanes. That was their plan.”

Huxtable expects a faster tempo from Georgia State, who is coming off a 24-20 win over Kennesaw State. Quarterback Dan Ellington passed for 187 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 77 yards on 18 carries.

“They are more of what I call false cadence,” Huxtable said. “They then look over to their sideline and steal your alignment and structure. I think they will be a faster tempo.”

The old coaching saying is that the biggest improvements come between the first and second games. If that proves true, the Wolfpack will show more pass rush pressure, containment of the quarterback and ability to create turnovers this week on defense.

“They will be a quick throwing team, but they do some seven-step drop,” Huxtable said. “Their quarterback is very mobile and a good runner and athlete. They will challenge us a little bit more in the run game. I think we’ll get more of a vertical throwing game.”