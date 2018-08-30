NC State football countdown to kickoff: Top 25, No. 1
As we get ready for the start of the season, we will countdown the top 25 players on the roster using a criteria of players’ abilities, coaches’ comments and the team’s needs for a successful season.
Checking in at No. 1 is a no-brainer, sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley.
No. 1: Quarterback Ryan Finley
Really, who else could it be?
The defense is replacing eight starters and although the replacements are older and more experienced than many may understand, it is still likely to go through some growing pains from time to time. It's also just plain tough enough to stop offenses these days anyway.
The good thing for NC State is that its offense has the potential to not just be good, but really good, and Finley is the first reason why.
Ever since he made his announcement to return for his senior season rather than enter the NFL Draft, expectations have been high for Finley. Yet he seems poised to live up to them. NC State sixth-year head coach Dave Doeren has never seem more confident in his quarterback than he has in this preseason (and perhaps in his career).
With a strong receiving corps to throw to and what should be a solid offensive line, at a minimum, there is no reason, health permitting, that Finley should not have a big season.
Previously in the top 25
• No. 25: Cornerbacks Maurice Trowell/Chris Ingram
• No. 24: Safeties Dexter Wright/Tim Kidd-Glass
• No. 23: Tight end Cary Angeline
• No. 22: Right tackle Justin Witt
• No. 21: Defensive tackle Shug Frazier
• No. 19: Right guard Joshua Fedd-Jackson
• No. 18: Running back Ricky Person Jr.
• No. 17: Defensive end James Smith-Williams
• No. 16: Safety Jarius Morehead
• No. 15: Kicker Christopher Dunn
• No. 14: Offensive guard Terronne Prescod
• No. 13: Defensive tackle Eurndraus Bryant
• No. 12: Nickel Stephen Griffin
• No. 11: Running back Reggie Gallaspy
• No. 10: Middle linebackers Isaiah Moore/Louis Acceus
• No. 9: Cornerback Nick McCloud
• No. 8: Wide receiver Stephen Louis
• No. 7: Center Garrett Bradbury
• No. 6: Offensive tackle Tyler Jones
• No. 5: Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers
• No. 4: Defensive end Darian Roseboro
• No. 3: Wide receiver Kelvin Harmon
• No. 2: Linebacker Germaine Pratt
