Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

Here is a recap of how NC State's commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games Friday unless otherwise noted. Five NC State class of 2019 commits — four-star corner Shyheim Battle, four-star defensive tackle C.J. Clark from New London (N.C.) North Stanly High, three-star offensive guard Ikem Ekwonu from Charlotte Providence Day, four-star defensive tackle Joshua Harris from Roxboro (N.C.) Person High and three-star offensive tackle Zovon Lindsay from Fayetteville (N.C.) Trinity Christian — had their seasons previously ended. Battle and Clark sustained season-ending injuries, and the others had their teams wrapped up their years. Earlier this week, Ekwonu and Lindsay were both named first-team all-state for private schools. Class of 2020 commits quarterback Ben Finley from Phoenix (Ariz.) Paradise Valley High and cornerback Jahquez Robinson from Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood High's seasons are also over.

Last Game: Dawkins and Cox Mill High's season ended after a 30-14 home loss to Monroe (N.C.) Sun Valley High. The defense had a hard time containing Florida State four-star quarterback commit Sam Howell, who threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 73 yards and a score. Team Record: 8-4.

Last Game: Hough ended a two-game losing streak with a 48-35 win over Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg in the first round of the 4-AA state playoffs. Frazier had seven tackles (two solo), including a sack, and an interception in the victory. Season Totals: Frazier had 53 tackles (30 solo), including four tackles for loss and a sack, plus two interceptions in 11 games (Hough did not record stats in its regular-season ending loss at Vance High). Team Record: 10-2 and will face top seed Charlotte Mallard Creek in the second round.

Last Game: Griffin ran 20 times for 169 yards and a touchdown in a 35-3 win over visiting Athens (Ga.) Cedar Shoals in the second round of the Class AAAAA state playoffs. Season Totals: Griffin has 224 carries for 2,424 yards (10.8 yards per rush) and 36 scores in 12 games. Note: Griffin has gone over 6,000 career rushing yards (6,009 yards) Team Record: 12-0 and will host undefeated Hampton (Ga.) Dutchtown in the third round. Related link: Four questions with Rome running back Jamious Griffin (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Last Game: Benedictine defeated visiting Macon (Ga.) Westside 42-35 in the second round of the class AAA state playoffs. Harris ran for three touchdowns and broke up a pass on defense that led to an interception. Season Totals: Entering the game, Harris had 65 tackles (52 solo), including four for losses, plus three interceptions, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a quarterback hurry. On offense, he had caught 10 passes for 166 yards and two scores, and rushed 37 times for 307 yards and 10 touchdowns. Team Record: 11-1 and will host Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove High in the third round.

Last Game: Jackson's high school career is over after a 16-7 home loss to Durham (N.C.) Hillside High in the first round of the 3-AA state playoffs. Season Totals: Entering the game, Jackson had 60 tackles (33 solo), 5.5 sacks and an additional five tackles for loss, plus a fumble recovery and four blocked kicks (three field goals and one punt) in nine games. Team Record: 9-3.

Last Game: Knight ran 15 times for 353 yards and six touchdowns in a 63-0 win over Pikeville (N.C.) C.B. Aycock High in the first round of the 3-A state playoffs. Season Totals: Knight has 117 carries for 2,003 yards (17.1 yards per rush) and 26 touchdowns, and one reception for a 19-yard touchdown, in nine games. He also has returned four kickoffs for an average of 54.8 yards and two scores, and two punts for a 51-yard average and two touchdowns. Team Record: 10-0 and will face Mebane (N.C.) Eastern Alamance High in the second round.

Last Game: Butler had a bye in the first round of the 4-AA state playoffs, and it has not played a game since Oct. 26. Team Record: 9-2 and will host Charlotte Myers Park in the second round.

Last Game: East Forsyth had a bye in the first round of the 4-A state playoffs. Season Totals: Martin has 71 tackles (31 solo), including two tackles for losses, and has posted two interceptions, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and two blocked kicks in 11 games. He's returned three kickoffs for a total of 130 yards and a score, and has three catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 11-0 and will host city-rival Glenn High in the second round. East Forsyth defeated Glenn 43-7 on Oct. 25.

Last Game: Wakefield's season ended with a 21-19 loss at Fuquay-Varina (N.C.) High in the first round of the 4-AA state playoffs. Team Record: 5-7.



Last Game: Savannah Christian School defeated Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy 14-7 in the second round of the Class A state playoffs. McMahon helped his team rush for 181 yards, average 4.5 yards per carry and pile up 367 total yards. He also had 12 tackles (nine solo), including a sack, and two quarterback hurries. Season Totals: McMahon has 68 tackles (48 solo), including four sacks and 10 tackles for loss, and has added a pass breakup, a forced fumble and nine quarterback hurries in 11 games. Team Record: 10-1. Savannah Christian will host Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian in the third round.

Last Game: Charlotte Country Day defeated Indian Trail (N.C.) Metrolina Christian Academy 17-14 in the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association Division II title game, scoring the game-winning touchdown with 1:09 left. Note: It was Country Day's first state title since 2010. Season Totals: Miller had 12 tackles (seven solo), including four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, entering the contest. Team Record: 8-5.

Last Game: Scott had eight tackles (five solo) and caught an 8-yard pass in a 27-8 win over Lincolnton (N.C.) West Lincoln High in the first round of the 2-AA state playoffs. Season Totals: Scott has 79 tackles (37 solo), including 17 tackles for loss and five sacks, and has posted three pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two blocked punts in 11 games. He's also caught two passes for 20 yards and a score. Team Record: 9-3 and hosting West Jefferson (N.C.) Ashe County in the second round of the playoffs.

Last Game: Shimko, NC State's long snapper commit, and Wall (N.J.) Township High lost in the first round of the South Group 3 state playoffs earlier in the month. They have a game on Nov. 22 at Manasquan (N.J.) High. Season Totals: Shimko has 13 solo tackles and a quarterback hurry in eight games. Team Record: 5-3.

Last Game: Thomas ran 15 times for 45 yards, had 12 tackles (four solo) and intercepted a pass on a two-point conversion in a 26-21 loss at Hope Mills (N.C.) South View High in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs. Season Totals: Thomas had 123 tackles (52 solo), three sacks, two safeties, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups and two interceptions (one pick six), and rushed 50 times for 280 yards and seven scores in 12 games. Team Record: 8-4.

Last Game: Hoggard had a bye in the first round of the 4AA state playoffs. Season Totals: In 10 games, Toudle has 16 receptions for 253 yards and four touchdowns, and 26 rushes for 101 yards and four scores. Team Record: 9-1 and will host Garner (N.C.) High in the second round..