Here is a recap of how NC State's commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games Friday unless otherwise noted.

Class of 2019

Last Game: Battle had a quiet night on defense while rarely challenged by visiting Ahoskie (N.C.) Hertford County in a 27-13 victory last Thursday. Notes: Rocky Mount has a bye before hosting the top-ranked 3-A team in the state, according to MaxPreps.com, in Havelock High, which features UNC commit Welton Spottsville at receiver. Team Record: 3-0.



Last Game: Clark had nine tackles, including six solo, in a 28-0 win at Oakboro (N.C.) West Stanly High. Notes: West Stanly is the alma mater of former NC State defensive tackle B.J. Hill, who is expected to start as a rookie for the New York Giants ... This Friday, North Stanly will host Charlotte Providence Day, featuring three-star Wolfpack commit Ikem Ekwonu on the offensive line. Season Totals: Clark has 23 tackles, including 18 solo, in two games. Team Record: 1-1, No. 9 in the state 1 A rankings by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Dawkins led a defensive effort that allowed held host Monroe (N.C.) Parkwood in check during a 20-6 Cox Mill victory.. Notes: Parkwood had averaged 26.5 points per game before playing Cox Mill. Team Record: 2-1.



Last Game: Providence Day had a bye week. Team Record: 0-2.

Last Game: Frazier had five tackles (one solo) in a 33-0 win at Concord (N.C.) High. Notes: Hough has won its first three games by a combined score of 137-16. Season Totals: Frazier has 16 tackles (five solo) and a tackle for loss. Team Record: 3-0. Is the top-ranked team in North Carolina's 4-A class and No. 2 overall by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: The Clayton News-Daily noted that Griffin was "unstoppable" as he rushed just eight times for 185 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-0 home win over College Park (Ga.) North Clayton High. Notes: The rushing yardage is a new career-high for Griffin, topping the 174 yards he had in his sophomore season debut. Season Totals: Griffin has rushed 38 times for 350 yards and six touchdowns, and has a receiving score. Team Record: 2-0. Rome is the top-ranked team in Georgia class AAAAA by MaxPreps.com and No. 12 nationally. Related link: Top-ranked Rome blanks North Clayton

Last Game: Benedictine had a bye week. Season Totals: In week one, Harris had 15 tackles (12 solo), a pass breakup and a forced fumble on defense. He also caught four passes for 41 yards and ran four times for 18 yards. Team Record: 1-0. Ranked No. 4 in class AAA by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Person rolled to a 37-14 win at Yanceyville (N.C.) Bartlett Yancey High Team Record: 1-2.

Last Game: Jackson had six tackles, including two solo, in a 28-18 home win over Wendell (N.C.) Corinth Holders. Notes: NC State three-star safety target J.R. Walker intercepted a pass and forced a fumble.. Season Totals: Jackson has 21 tackles (11 solo) and two sacks in three games. Team Record: 2-1.

Last Game: Knight rushed six times for 155 yards and four touchdowns and returned a kickoff 91 yards for a score in a 55-14 win at Bunn (N.C.) High last Thursday. Notes: This was the fifth time in Knight's career that he has rushed for four touchdowns in a game.. Season Totals: Knight has 34 carries for 487 yards (14.3 yards per rush) and seven touchdowns in three games. Team Record: 3-0. Southern Nash is ranked No. 7 in the Class 3-A ratings according to MaxPreps.com. Related link-Highlights: Zonovan Knight, Southern Nash run over Bunn

Last Game: Butler had a bye week. Team Record: 1-1. Butler is ranked No. 4 in Class 4-A and No. 8 overall in the state of North Carolina by Rivals.com.



Last Game: Lindsay had three tackles on defense and helped the offense gain 526 total yards, including 332 yards on the ground during a 48-7 win over visiting Indian Trail (N.C.) Metrolina Christian Academy. Trinity Christian averaged 8.7 yards per carry. Notes: It is the second straight week that Trinity Christian had exactly 526 yards of total offense.. Season Totals: Lindsay has nine tackles, including two for loss and a safety.. Team Record: 3-0. Trinity Christian is the top-ranked private school in the Class III level in the state of North Carolina according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Martin assisted on three tackles and intercepted a pass that he returned 34 yards in a 57-0 win at Winston-Salem (N.C.) North Forsyth High. Notes: That was Martin's 12th career interception. Season Totals: In three games, Martin has 25 tackles (12 solo), including a tackle for loss, one interception, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. He's returned two kickoffs for a total of 57 yards. Team Record: 3-0. East Forsyth is the No. 10 4-A team in the state according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Wakefield lost 29-7 at home to Sanford (N.C.) Lee County High. Notes: Lee County features four-star junior defensive end Desmond Evans, who is expected to be a top priority for the Wolfpack in the 2020 class.. Team Record: 1-2.

Last Game: McMahon had five tackles (all solo), a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry on defense and helped the offense pile up 380 total yards, including 290 on the ground, in a 49-21 home win over Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County High. Savannah Christian averaged 7.8 yards per carry in the contest. Season Totals: McMahon has 16 tackles (11 solo), a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and three quarterback hurries in three games.

Team Record: 2-1. Savannah Christian is No. 7 in the class A rankings in Georgia according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Miller and the offense struggled in a 20-3 loss at Charlotte Catholic. Country Day was held to 142 total yards, including just 55 on the ground where it averaged 2.3 yards per carry. Season Totals: In three games, Miller has five tackles (two solo), including two tackles for loss, on defense

Team Record: 1-1. MaxPreps.com ranks Country Day as the No. 5 independent school in the Class II level.

Last Game: Scott had five tackles (three solo), including two for loss, a pass breakup and a forced fumble in a 32-14 loss at Lawndale (N.C.) Burns High. Notes: That was the first time in five years Shelby lost to Burns. Season Totals: Through three contests, Scott has 17 tackles (six solo), including three tackles for loss and a sack, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a blocked punt. Team Record: 1-2. MaxPreps.com ranks Shelby No. 14 in class 2-A.

Last Game: NC State's long snapper commit does not open his season until Friday, Sept. 7.

Last Game: Thomas piled up 11 tackles (including six solo) and ran six times for 34 yards and a score in a 35-21 win at Raleigh Millbrook High. Notes: This was Thomas' 10th career double-digit tackling game. Season Totals: Thomas has 31 tackles (16 solo), a forced fumble and an interception (pick six), and has rushed eight times for 41 yards and two scores in three games. Team Record: 2-1.

Last Game: Hoggard had a bye week. Season Totals: In two games, Toudle has a pair of receptions for 18 yards and an 11-yard rush.. Team Record: 2-0. MaxPreps.com ranks Hoggard No. 15 in class 4-A.

Last Game: Walker helped Pisgah defeat archrival Waynesville (N.C.) Tuscola at home, 20-10.. Notes: This Friday, Pisgah-Tuscola High in reputed to be one of the better rivalry games in the state. Over 15,000 fans were in attendance, and the 50/50 raffle ticket fundraiser raised $42,731, meaning a lucky fan went home with over $20,000. It was Pisgah's sixth straight win in the series. Season Totals: Entering the game, Walker had a pair of receptions for 20 yards. Team Record: 3-0. MaxPreps.com ranks Pisgah No. 15 in the class 2-A ratings.

Class of 2020