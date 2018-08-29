Here is a recap of how NC State's commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games Friday unless otherwise noted.

Class of 2019

Last Game: Battle had a pair of interceptions and forced a fumble on defense and returned two kickoffs for a total of 84 yards (one for 49 yards and the other for 35 yards) during a 25-21 win at Greenville (N.C.) D.H. Conley High. Notes: D.H. Conley features three-star receiver C.J. Johnson, who verbally committed to East Carolina over UNC ... The interceptions doubled Battle's career total and were his first since he was a sophomore. Season Totals: Battle entered the game with three tackles and two pass breakups. Team Record: 2-0.

Last Game: Clark had a bye week. Season Totals: Clark had 14 tackles, including 12 solo, in his opener.

Team Record: 0-1, ranked No. 7 in the state 1- A rankings by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Dawkins led a defensive effort that allowed just one offensive touchdown on a deep pass to visiting Gastonia (N.C.) Hunter Huss High in a 28-20 loss. Huss scored on two kickoff returns for touchdowns and a fumble return for a score. Notes: Four-star Hunter Huss defensive back Tony Davis caught a 90-yard touchdown pass for its lone offensive touchdown ... A year ago Huss beat Cox Mill 33-0. Team Record: 1-1.



Last Game: Providence Day lost 33-7 at home to visiting Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View High Team Record: 0-2.



Last Game: Griffin had a bye week. Season Totals: In his opener Griffin rushed 30 times for 165 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 29 yards, including a score. Team Record: 1-0. Rome is the top-ranked team in Georgia class AAAAA by MaxPreps.com and No. 14 nationally.

Last Game: Frazier had four tackles (one solo), including a tackle for loss, in Hough's lopsided 48-10 home win over Charlotte Providence High. Notes: Hough has won its first two games by a combined score of 104-16. Season Totals: Frazier has 11 tackles (four solo) and a tackle for loss. Team Record: 2-0. The top-ranked team in North Carolina regardless of class by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Benedictine had a bye week. Season Totals: In week one, Harris had 15 tackles (12 solo), a pass breakup and a forced fumble on defense. He also caught four passes for 41 yards and ran four times for 18 yards.

Team Record: 1-0. Ranked by MaxPreps.com No. 5 in the class AAA rankings.

Last Game: Harris rushed for a four-yard touchdown for Person's lone touchdown in a 21-6 home loss to Northern Durham (N.C.) High. Notes: The score was Harris' first career TD. Team Record: 0-2.



Last Game: Jackson had eight tackles, including six solo, in a 34-30 win at Rolesville (N.C.) High. Notes: The eight tackles were one off Jackson's career high for a game set during his sophomore season ... NC State target three-star safety J.R. Walker returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown for Clayton in the win. Season Totals: Jackson has 15 tackles (nine solo) and two sacks in two games. Team Record: 1-1.

Last Game: Knight rushed 11 times for 168 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-0 win at Rocky Mount (N.C.) Nash Central High. Notes: This was the 15th game in Knight's career that he has gone over 100 yards rushing. Season Totals: Knight has 28 carries for 332 yards and three touchdowns and one catch for no gain in two games. Team Record: 2-0. Southern Nash is ranked No. 7 in the Class 3-A ratings according to MaxPreps.com. Related link: Firebirds run over Nash Central in week 2 win (Rocky Mount Telegram) Related link: Starting 11, the top players in the area from week two of high school football (Raleigh News & Observer)

Last Game: Lesane ran for a touchdown and was caught at the one-yard line on a 79-yard catch-and-run pass in a 36-28 home loss to archrival Charlotte Mallard Creek. Notes: Lesane was ejected from the game after picking up two personal fouls. Team Record: 1-1. Butler is ranked No. 4 in the Class 4-A ratings (Mallard Creek is No. 2) and No. 8 overall in the state of North Carolina by Rivals.com. Related link: Mallard Creek holds off surging Butler, 36-28, in mistake-filled game (Charlotte Observer)

Last Game: Lindsay had two tackles, including a safety, on defense and helped the offense gain 526 total yards, including 310 yards on the ground where Trinity Christian averaged 11.9 yards per carry during a 62-13 win over visiting Raleigh (N.C.) Wake Christian Academy. Notes: Scoring over 60 points in a game is not unusual for Trinity Christian. It did it three times last season. Season Totals: Lindsay has six tackles, including two for loss and a safety.. Team Record: 2-0. Trinity Christian is the top-ranked private school in the Class I level in the state of North Carolina according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Martin had 12 tackles (seven solo), including a tackle for loss, broke up a pass and recovered a fumble in a 35-14 home win over Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mt. Tabor High. Notes: Martin, who has been on the varsity since he was a freshman, had one career double-digit game going into this season. He has two already this fall. Season Totals: In a pair of games, Martin has 22 tackles (12 solo), including a tackle for loss, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble on defense. He's returned two kickoffs for a total of 57 yards. Team Record: 2-0. East Forsyth is the No. 12 4-A team in the state according to MaxPreps.com. Related link: East Forsyth racks up 300 rushing yards in win against Mount Tabor (Winston-Salem Journal)

Last Game: Wakefield rolled to a 31-9 road win at city-rival Millbrook High. Notes: The win snapped a 15-game losing streak for Wakefield, who lost 39-9 to Millbrook a year ago. Team Record: 1-1.

Last Game: McMahon had six tackles (four solo), including one for a loss, and a quarterback hurry on defense and helped the offense pile up 490 total yards, including 356 on the ground where it averaged 7.0 yards per carry in a 54-14 win at Mt. Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate.. Notes: That was the most points in a game for Savannah Christian since 2009. Season Totals: McMahon has 11 tackles (six solo), a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries in two games. Team Record: 1-1. Savannah Christian is No. 13 in the class A rankings in Georgia according to MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Miller assisted on a tackle and helped the offense rush for four touchdowns in a 54-14 win over Charlotte Carolina Pride. Notes: Charlotte Country Day leading running back Tim Newman announced after the game that he was transferring to Myers Park High in Charlotte for the rest of the season. Season Totals: In two games, Miller has five tackles (two solo), including two tackles for loss. Team Record: 1-1. MaxPreps.com ranks it the No. 5 independent school in the Class II level.

Last Game: Scott had eight tackle (two solo) and blocked a punt but it was not enough in a 17-14 loss at Asheville (N.C.) A.C. Reynolds High. Notes: That was the fourth blocked punt and fifth overall kick block in Scott's career. Season Totals: Through two contests, Scott has 12 tackles (three solo), including a tackle for loss and a sack, and the blocked punt. Team Record: 1-1. MaxPreps.com ranks Shelby No. 5 in the class 2-A ratings.

Last Game: NC State's long snapper commit does not open his season until Friday, Sept. 7..

Last Game: Thomas piled up 16 tackles (including eight solo) and had a 35-yard pick six in a 28-24 home loss to Apex (N.C.) Middle Creek High. Notes: That was Thomas' second career pick six and fourth overall defensive TD. It is the earliest Heritage has lost a game since 2015 when it also lost in week two. Season Totals: Thomas has 20 tackles (10 solo), a forced fumble, an interception (pick six) and rushed two times for seven yards and a score in two games. Team Record: 1-1.

Last Game: Toudle caught two passes for 18 yards and ran once for 11 yards in a 34-7 home win over Hillsborough (N.C.) Orange High. Notes: That was just the second career carry for Toudle and the first that went for positive yardage. Season Totals: Toudle was held without a touch in the season opener, so last Friday represented his first offensive numbers of the year. Team Record: 2-0. MaxPreps.com ranks Hoggard No. 15 in the class 4-A ratings.

Last Game: Walker caught a nine-yard pass in a 28-6 win at Enka (N.C.) High. Notes: Pisgah will host Waynesville (N.C.) Tuscola High in what is reputed to be one of the better rivalry games in the state on Friday. Season Totals: Through two contests, Walker has a pair of receptions for 20 yards.

Team Record: 2-0. MaxPreps.com ranks Pisgah No. 15 in the class 2-A ratings.

Class of 2020