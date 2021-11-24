NC State football commitments in action — Week 13

Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed last week.

Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth defensive back Isaiah Crowell will play at Cornerlius (N.C.) Hough High in the NCHSAA playoffs this Friday. (Rivals.com)

Last Game: Greenville (N.C.) Rose High and Allen topped Fayetteville (N.C.) 71st 20-14 in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs last Friday. Allen rushed 12 times for 33 yards and had six catches for 34 yards. Season Stats: Allen has rushed 118 times for 868 yards and 12 touchdowns, and caught 32 passes for 536 yards and seven scores through 13 games this season. Allen has returned six kicks for 121 yards (20.2 average), and he’s also 1 of 2 passing for 30 yards with an interception. Team Record And Next Opponent: 9-4, and plays Laurinburg (N.C.) Scotland County in a NCHSAA 3A playoff game Friday.

Last Game: Campbell and Minneola (Fla.) Lake Minneola High crushed Leesburg (Fla.) High 40-0 on Nov. 5. Campbell had five tackles (two solo), two sacks and one caused fumble. Final Season Stats: Campbell had 47 tackles (13 solo), 12 tackles for loss, five sacks and two caused fumbles in 10 games. Final Team Record: 6-4.

Last Game: Carrollwood Day High lost 26-25 to Tampa (Fla.) Catholic in the FHSAA playoffs. Statistics weren’t yet provided for MaxPreps.com. Season stats: He has 50 tackles (31 solo), 26 tackles for loss, eight sacks and one interception in nine games. Cleveland also has one catch for 15 yards. Final Team Record: 7-3.

Last Game: Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth shut out Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn High 14-0 in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. The Eagles have shut out all three playoff opponents. Crowell had six tackles (one solo) and a pass defended in the win. Season Stats: Crowell has 90 tackles (36 solo), four sacks, 12 tackles for loss, one interception, seven passes defended and two blocked field goals in 12 games. Team Record And Next Opponent: 11-1, and play at 13-0 Cornelius (N.C.) Hough in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs on Friday. East Forsyth is ranked No. 3 in the state by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Chapin (S.C.) High fell 44-14 to North Charleston (S.C.) Fort Dorchester last Friday. Galloway was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor age 11-to-14 last Thursday. The victim was 13 years old and the next court appearance is Dec. 10. Final Season Stats: Galloway had 1,094 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns on the season. Final Team Record: 8-4.

Last Game: Sumter lost 49-21 to Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork High last Friday, but Jackson has missed the season after having surgery in August to repair a torn ACL. He did unofficially visit for the Syracuse at NC State game. Final Team Record: 10-2.

Last Game: Morris went 12-of-23 passing for 170 yards and two touchdowns, plus rushed five times for 33 yards and a score in a 43-21 win over Covington (Ga.) Alcovy High. Season stats: Morris has completed 164 of 262 passes for 2,721 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions through 12 games. He also has rushed 81 times for 499 yards and seven scores, and has caught two passes for 115 yards and a 66-yard score. Team Record And Next Opponent: 11-1, and play Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake High on Friday. Carrollton is ranked No. 4 in the state at the Class AAAAAA level.

Last Game: The NC State junior commit had his season come to an end with a 56-24 loss at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons High in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. Thomas’ stats weren’t updated on MaxPreps.com. Season Stats: Thomas has passed 167-for-263 for 2,492 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions through the first 11 games. He has also added 40 carries for minus-16 yards and two scores in 11 games. Final Team Record: 10-2.

Last Game: Whiteville’s undefeated season came to an end with a 38-36 loss to St. Pauls in the NCHSAA 2A playoffs last Friday. His statistics haven’t been updated on MaxPreps.com. Final Team Record: 12-1.

Last Game: Timmons and Northern Guilford had its season come to an end with a 28-21 NCHSAA 4A playoff home loss against Lake Norman (N.C.) High. Timmons caught six passes for 61 yards, and returned two kickoffs for 39 yards. He had an injury scare at the end of the game, but Tweeted he's OK. Final Season Stats: Timmons has caught 38 passes for 549 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games this season. He also has returned five kickoff returns for an average of 25.2, and has 28 punt returns for an average of 10.5 a return. Final Team Record: 9-2.

Last Game: Cary (N.C.) High lost 30-2 to Apex (N.C.) Middle Creek High on Oct. 29. Final Season Stats: Vann has 44 tackles (14 solo), including seven for loss and 1.5 sacks, and has forced a fumble and recovered one in nine games. Final Team Record: 3-7.

Last Game: Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash had its season come to an end with a 42-24 loss to Sanford (N.C.) Lee County in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs Nov. 12. Vick’s statistics were not provided to MaxPreps.com. Season Stats: Vick has rushed 138 times for 1,211 yards and 16 touchdowns through the first 10 games. He also has snagged eight passes for 200 yards and four scores. He has three kick returns for 127 yards (42.3 average), and one punt return for 26 yards. Vick has chipped in 13 tackles, one interception and one tackle for loss on defense. Final Team Record: 9-2.