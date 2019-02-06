Ticker
Commitment analysis: Running back Delbert Mimms III

Matt Carter
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Mimms, a one-time Vanderbilt pledge, committed to NC State Wednesday night.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Running back Delbert Mimms III showed his potential as a junior at Ben Davis High in Indianapolis and parlayed that into a scholarship offer from Vanderbilt, but he chose not to sign with the Commodores in December.

Mimms then backed out of his pledge to Vandy in late-January, and on Wednesday evening he announced his intentions to enroll at NC State.

Here is a commitment analysis of Mimms.

1. Waited his turn at Ben Davis High

At first glance, Mimms' numbers in high school seem modest. He didn't get extensive action until he was a junior, when he ran 69 times for 715 yards and six touchdowns on a loaded undefeated squad that finished the year ranked No. 6 nationally in MaxPreps.com's writers' poll. That team was led by a senior running back in Johnny Adams, who rushed 1,409 yards and signed with California.

Mimms got his opportunity as a senior however and rushed 203 times for 1,232 yards and 20 touchdowns. Unfortunately for Mimms, Ben Davis did not have as good as a season and finished 3-7.

