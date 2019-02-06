Commitment analysis: Running back Delbert Mimms III
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Running back Delbert Mimms III showed his potential as a junior at Ben Davis High in Indianapolis and parlayed that into a scholarship offer from Vanderbilt, but he chose not to sign with the Commodores in December.
Mimms then backed out of his pledge to Vandy in late-January, and on Wednesday evening he announced his intentions to enroll at NC State.
Here is a commitment analysis of Mimms.
1. Waited his turn at Ben Davis High
At first glance, Mimms' numbers in high school seem modest. He didn't get extensive action until he was a junior, when he ran 69 times for 715 yards and six touchdowns on a loaded undefeated squad that finished the year ranked No. 6 nationally in MaxPreps.com's writers' poll. That team was led by a senior running back in Johnny Adams, who rushed 1,409 yards and signed with California.
Mimms got his opportunity as a senior however and rushed 203 times for 1,232 yards and 20 touchdowns. Unfortunately for Mimms, Ben Davis did not have as good as a season and finished 3-7.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news